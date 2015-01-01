|
Citation
|
Salembier-Trichard A, Wardyn PM. Rev. Prat. 2023; 73(5): 493-496.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Harcèlement sexuel au travail
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, J B Bailliere et Fils)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
37309781
|
Abstract
|
Sexist and sexual violence in the workplace may seem over-mediatized but it should no longer be ignored. These situations must be reported. French legislation requires the employer to prevent, act and sanction. The employee victim must be able to speak freely and know the actors in her/his efforts to be able to stop these actions but also to be accompanied. These actors are first and foremost the employer (the sexual harassment referent, staff representatives, human resources, management), the labor inspectorate, the defender of rights, the occupational physician, the attending physician and victim support associations. In any case, victims should be advised to speak up, not to remain isolated and to seek help.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Health Personnel; Workplace; *Sexual Harassment; Sexual Harassment