Abstract

Sexist and sexual violence in the workplace may seem over-mediatized but it should no longer be ignored. These situations must be reported. French legislation requires the employer to prevent, act and sanction. The employee victim must be able to speak freely and know the actors in her/his efforts to be able to stop these actions but also to be accompanied. These actors are first and foremost the employer (the sexual harassment referent, staff representatives, human resources, management), the labor inspectorate, the defender of rights, the occupational physician, the attending physician and victim support associations. In any case, victims should be advised to speak up, not to remain isolated and to seek help.



Les violences sexistes et sexuelles au travail peuvent paraître surmédiatisées mais ne sont plus à ignorer. Ces situations doivent être signalées. La législation française impose à l'employeur de prévenir, d'agir et de sanctionner. Le salarié victime doit pouvoir en parler librement et connaître les acteurs qui pourront l'aider dans ses démarches pour faire cesser ces agissements mais aussi pour se faire accompagner. Ces acteurs sont en premier lieu l'employeur (le référent harcèlement sexuel, les représentants du personnel, les ressources humaines, l'encadrement), l'Inspection du travail, le Défenseur des droits, le médecin du travail, le médecin traitant et les associations d'aide aux victimes. Dans tous les cas, il convient de conseiller aux victimes de parler, de ne pas rester isolées et de se faire aider.

Language: fr