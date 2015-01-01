Abstract

The objective is to analyze the effect of multiple homicides on male and female life expectancy and to provide empirical evidence of the temporal and spatial associations between male and female homicide rates by age group during the period 2002-2020. Using data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) and population projections from the National Population Council (CONAPO), mortality rates due to homicide from 2002-2020 were estimated for both men and women, and the adjacency of homicides of men and women was analyzed, along with the spatial proximity between multiple homicides of men and women, along with changes in life expectancy due to homicide. Individual homicides have caused the greatest decrease in life expectancy for both men and women. The negative impact of multiple homicides on both female and male life expectancy began to draw attention in 2008. By analyzing the murders of women adjacent to the homicides of one or more men questions are raised about whether these crimes are primarily the result of criminal violence, and to a lesser extent the role of gender.



===



El objetivo es analizar el efecto de los homicidios múltiples sobre la esperanza de vida para la población masculina y femenina y ofrecer algunas evidencias empíricas sobre la correspondencia temporal y espacial entre las tasas de homicidio de hombres y mujeres, según grupo de edad, durante el periodo 2002-2020. A partir de datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía (INEGI) y de las proyecciones de población del Consejo Nacional de Población (CONAPO), se estimaron las tasas de mortalidad por homicidios en hombres y mujeres entre 2002 y 2020, se analizó la adyacencia de homicidios de hombres y mujeres, la relación espacial entre homicidios múltiples de hombres y mujeres y los cambios en la esperanza de vida debida a homicidios. Los homicidios unipersonales han provocado la mayor pérdida de esperanza de vida de hombres y mujeres. El efecto negativo sobre la esperanza de vida femenina y masculina debida a homicidios múltiples comienza a ser visible a partir de 2008. La exploración de los homicidios de mujeres adyacentes al homicidio de uno o más hombres plantea la inquietud de si estos crímenes son un resultado preponderante de la violencia delincuencial y en menor medida por razones de género.

Language: es