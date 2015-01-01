SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Siddiqui SA, Singh MV, Mishra N, Maurya M, Shrivastava A, Yadav RK. Trop. Doct. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00494755231177323

37309175

Cases of drowning at home of unsupervised infants and toddlers in buckets have been reported elsewhere but little research on this largely preventable death in India exists. We performed a descriptive analysis on the basis of Google search of published news report in leading Indian newspapers or news channels. Data were collected employing a pre-determined tool. Between April 2016 and March 2022, we found 18 such cases. The large majority were between 12 and 18 months of age (12/18). This little recognized source of unintentional injury is eminently avoidable, necessitating both public and parental attention and awareness.


India; death; child immersion; home injuries; preschool safety

