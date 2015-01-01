Abstract

Cases of drowning at home of unsupervised infants and toddlers in buckets have been reported elsewhere but little research on this largely preventable death in India exists. We performed a descriptive analysis on the basis of Google search of published news report in leading Indian newspapers or news channels. Data were collected employing a pre-determined tool. Between April 2016 and March 2022, we found 18 such cases. The large majority were between 12 and 18 months of age (12/18). This little recognized source of unintentional injury is eminently avoidable, necessitating both public and parental attention and awareness.

