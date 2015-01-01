Abstract

BACKGROUND: Animal-related injuries pose a significant risk to the veterinary profession. This study aimed to describe the incidence, demographics, context and consequences of animal-related injuries at UK veterinary schools.



METHODS: A multicentre audit of accident records (2009-2018) across five UK veterinary schools was performed. Injury rates were stratified by school, demographics and species. The context and cause of the injury were described. Multivariable logistic models explored factors associated with medical treatment, hospital visits and time off work.



RESULTS: An annual rate of 2.60 (95% confidence interval 2.48-2.72) injuries per 100 graduating students was calculated, varying between veterinary schools. Injuries were more frequently recorded in staff than students, and there were significant differences between staff and students in the activities performed preceding injury. Cats and dogs were associated with the highest number of reported injuries. However, injuries associated with cattle and horses were the most severe, with significantly higher hospital attendances and more time off work taken.



LIMITATIONS: Data were based on reported injuries and likely underestimate the true injury rate. The population at risk was hard to quantify as population size and exposure were variable.



CONCLUSION: Further research is recommended to explore the clinical and workplace management, including recording culture, of animal-related injuries among veterinary professionals.

