Abstract

Obstetric violence has started to attract attention as a form of violence against women. This study aimed to determine and analyze the psychometric properties of a Turkish version of the Obstetric Violence Questionnaire (OVQ). Four hundred sixty-eight women from 19 to 59 years of age (M = 35.28, SD = 7.22) participated. The confirmatory factor analysis confirmed a multifactorial structure of two factors. The Cronbach's α internal consistency coefficients were.72,.70, and.73 obtained for the total scale, abuse and violence, and non-consented care subscale, respectively. The OVQ consisted of 11 items, proving to be a reliable and brief measure.

