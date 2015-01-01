|
Citation
|
Kömürcü Akik B. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37309169
|
Abstract
|
Obstetric violence has started to attract attention as a form of violence against women. This study aimed to determine and analyze the psychometric properties of a Turkish version of the Obstetric Violence Questionnaire (OVQ). Four hundred sixty-eight women from 19 to 59 years of age (M = 35.28, SD = 7.22) participated. The confirmatory factor analysis confirmed a multifactorial structure of two factors. The Cronbach's α internal consistency coefficients were.72,.70, and.73 obtained for the total scale, abuse and violence, and non-consented care subscale, respectively. The OVQ consisted of 11 items, proving to be a reliable and brief measure.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Turkey; non-consented care; obstetric abuse; obstetric violence; reproductive rights