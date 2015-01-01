|
Citation
|
Singh A, Dandona A, Sharma V, Zaidi SZH. Ann. Neurosci. 2023; 30(1): 54-69.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Indian Academy of Neurosciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37313338
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The existing structural framework of defining gender and sexuality based on heteronormative ideology led to the succession of the notions of stigma, prejudice, and hate towards the sexual and gender minority population. The presence of strong scientific evidence for the negative consequences of discriminatory and violent events has directed the association with mental and emotional distress. This study aims to comprehend the role of minority stress in emotional regulation and suppression among the sexual minority population globally using systematic review of literature through elaborate Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRISMA) guidelines.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emotion regulation; minority stress; emotion suppression; LGBTQIA+; mental distress