Abstract

BACKGROUND: The existing structural framework of defining gender and sexuality based on heteronormative ideology led to the succession of the notions of stigma, prejudice, and hate towards the sexual and gender minority population. The presence of strong scientific evidence for the negative consequences of discriminatory and violent events has directed the association with mental and emotional distress. This study aims to comprehend the role of minority stress in emotional regulation and suppression among the sexual minority population globally using systematic review of literature through elaborate Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRISMA) guidelines.



SUMMARY: The analyses of the sorted literature premised on the PRISMA guidelines revealed that minority stress mediates the emotion regulation processes among the individuals who witness continuous episodes of discrimination and violence leading to emotional dysregulation and emotion suppression. Studies also reported the dominance of various health-risk behaviors such as alcohol addiction, drug abuse, and other forms of intoxication among sexual minority individuals. Increased instances of anxiety, stress, depression, and suicidal ideations were prominent in the findings of the empirical research suggesting an intricate role of minority stress in advancing the faulty emotion suppression and mental health concerns among the sexual and gender minority population.



KEY MESSAGE: Minority stressors among sexual and gender minority individuals mediate emotion suppression and mental distress.

Language: en