Citation
Makdissi M, Critchley ML, Cantu RC, Caron JG, Davis GA, Echemendia RJ, Frémont P, Hayden KA, Herring SA, Hinds SR, Jordan B, Kemp S, McNamee M, Maddocks D, Nagahiro S, Patricios J, Putukian M, Turner M, Sick S, Schneider KJ. Br. J. Sports Med. 2023; 57(12): 822-830.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37316181
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To systematically review the scientific literature regarding factors to consider when providing advice or guidance to athletes about retirement from contact or collision sport following sport-related concussion (SRC), and to define contraindications to children/adolescent athletes entering or continuing with contact or collision sports after SRC. DATA SOURCES: Medline, Embase, SPORTSDiscus, APA PsycINFO, CINAHL and Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials were searched systematically. STUDY ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: Studies were included if they were (1) original research, (2) reported on SRC as the primary source of injury, (3) evaluated the history, clinical assessment and/or investigation of findings that may preclude participation in sport and (4) evaluated mood disturbance and/or neurocognitive deficits, evidence of structural brain injury or risk factors for increased risk of subsequent SRC or prolonged recovery.
Language: en
Keywords
Sport; Brain Concussion