OBJECTIVE: To define the time frames, measures used and modifying factors influencing recovery, return to school/learn (RTL) and return to sport (RTS) after sport-related concussion (SRC).



DESIGN: Systematic review and meta-analysis. DATA SOURCES: 8 databases searched through 22 March 2022. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: Studies with diagnosed/suspected SRC and interventions facilitating RTL/RTS or investigating the time and modifying factors for clinical recovery. Outcomes included days until symptom free, days until RTL and days until RTS. We documented study design, population, methodology and results. Risk of bias was evaluated using a modified Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network tool.



RESULTS: 278 studies were included (80.6% cohort studies and 92.8% from North America). 7.9% were considered high-quality studies, while 23.0% were considered high risk of bias and inadmissible. The mean days until symptom free was 14.0 days (95% CI: 12.7, 15.4; I(2)=98.0%). The mean days until RTL was 8.3 (95% CI: 5.6, 11.1; I(2)=99.3%), with 93% of athletes having a full RTL by 10 days without new academic support. The mean days until RTS was 19.8 days (95% CI: 18.8, 20.7; I(2)=99.3%), with high heterogeneity between studies. Several measures define and track recovery, with initial symptom burden remaining the strongest predictor of longer days until RTS. Continuing to play and delayed access to healthcare providers were associated with longer recovery. Premorbid and postmorbid factors (eg, depression/anxiety, migraine history) may modify recovery time frames. Though point estimates suggest that female sex or younger age cohorts take longer to recover, the heterogeneity of study designs, outcomes and overlap in CIs with male sex or older age cohorts suggests that all have similar recovery patterns.



CONCLUSION: Most athletes have full RTL by 10 days but take twice as long for an RTS. PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42020159928.

