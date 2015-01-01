Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We evaluated interventions to facilitate recovery in children, adolescents and adults with a sport-related concussion (SRC).



DESIGN: Systematic review including risk of bias (modified Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network tool). DATA SOURCES: MEDLINE(R) and Epub Ahead of Print, In-Process & Other Non-Indexed Citations, Embase, APA PsycINFO, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, CINAHL Plus with Full Text, SPORTDiscus and Scopus searched until March 2022. STUDY ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: (1) Original research including randomised controlled trials (RCTs), quasi-experimental designs, cohort, comparative effectiveness studies; (2) focus on SRC; (3) English; (4) peer-reviewed and (5) evaluated treatment.



RESULTS: 6533 studies were screened, 154 full texts reviewed and 13 met inclusion (10 RCTs, 1 quasi-experimental and 2 cohort studies; 1 high-quality study, 7 acceptable and 5 at high risk of bias). Interventions, comparisons, timing and outcomes varied, precluding meta-analysis. For adolescents and adults with dizziness, neck pain and/or headaches >10 days following concussion, individualised cervicovestibular rehabilitation may decrease time to return to sport compared with rest followed by gradual exertion (HR 3.91 (95% CI 1.34 to 11.34)) and when compared with a subtherapeutic intervention (HR 2.91 (95% CI 1.01 to 8.43)). For adolescents with vestibular symptoms/impairments, vestibular rehabilitation may decrease time to medical clearance (vestibular rehab group 50.2 days (95% CI 39.9 to 60.4) compared with control 58.4 (95% CI 41.7 to 75.3) days). For adolescents with persisting symptoms >30 days, active rehabilitation and collaborative care may decrease symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Cervicovestibular rehabilitation is recommended for adolescents and adults with dizziness, neck pain and/or headaches for >10 days. Vestibular rehabilitation (for adolescents with dizziness/vestibular impairments >5 days) and active rehabilitation and/or collaborative care (for adolescents with persisting symptoms >30 days) may be of benefit.

