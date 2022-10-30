Abstract

The purpose of this paper is to summarise the consensus methodology that was used to inform the International Consensus Statement on Concussion in Sport (Amsterdam 2022). Building on a Delphi process to inform the questions and outcomes from the 5th International Conference on Concussion in Sport, the Scientific Committee identified key questions, the answers to which would help encapsulate the current science in sport-related concussion and help guide clinical practice. Over 3½ years, delayed by 2 years due to the pandemic, author groups conducted systematic reviews on each selected topic. The 6th International Conference on Concussion in Sport was held in Amsterdam (27-30 October 2022) and consisted of 2 days of systematic review presentations, panel discussions, question and answer engagement with the 600 attendees, and abstract presentations. This was followed by a closed third day of consensus deliberations by an expert panel of 29 with observers in attendance. The fourth day, also closed, was dedicated to a workshop to discuss and refine the sports concussion tools (Concussion Recognition Tool 6 (CRT6), Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 6 (SCAT6), Child SCAT6, Sport Concussion Office Assessment Tool 6 (SCOAT6) and Child SCOAT6). We include a summary of recommendations for methodological improvements for future research that grew out of the systematic reviews.

