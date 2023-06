Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To systematically review the scientific literature regarding the acute assessment of sport-related concussion (SRC) and provide recommendations for improving the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT6). DATA SOURCES: Systematic searches of seven databases from 2001 to 2022 using key words and controlled vocabulary relevant to concussion, sports, SCAT, and acute evaluation. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: (1) Original research articles, cohort studies, case-control studies, and case series with a sample of >10; (2) ≥80% SRC; and (3) studies using a screening tool/technology to assess SRC acutely (<7 days), and/or studies containing psychometric/normative data for common tools used to assess SRC. DATA EXTRACTION: Separate reviews were conducted involving six subdomains: Cognition, Balance/Postural Stability, Oculomotor/Cervical/Vestibular, Emerging Technologies, and Neurological Examination/Autonomic Dysfunction. Paediatric/Child studies were included in each subdomain. Risk of Bias and study quality were rated by coauthors using a modified SIGN (Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network) tool.



RESULTS: Out of 12 192 articles screened, 612 were included (189 normative data and 423 SRC assessment studies). Of these, 183 focused on cognition, 126 balance/postural stability, 76 oculomotor/cervical/vestibular, 142 emerging technologies, 13 neurological examination/autonomic dysfunction, and 23 paediatric/child SCAT. The SCAT discriminates between concussed and non-concussed athletes within 72 hours of injury with diminishing utility up to 7 days post injury. Ceiling effects were apparent on the 5-word list learning and concentration subtests. More challenging tests, including the 10-word list, were recommended. Test-retest data revealed limitations in temporal stability. Studies primarily originated in North America with scant data on children.



CONCLUSION: Support exists for using the SCAT within the acute phase of injury. Maximal utility occurs within the first 72 hours and then diminishes up to 7 days after injury. The SCAT has limited utility as a return to play tool beyond 7 days. Empirical data are limited in pre-adolescents, women, sport type, geographical and culturally diverse populations and para athletes. PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42020154787.

