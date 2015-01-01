Abstract

Intersectoral collaboration, evidence base, and sustainable implementation are central challenges in community health promotion. The international prevention system Communities That Care (CTC) addresses these challenges. CTC aims to prevent alcohol and drug abuse, violence, delinquency, school dropout, and depressive symptoms among adolescents with a systemic multi-level strategy. The evidence-based and cost-effective prevention system developed in the USA was adapted to Germany; at present, a replication study evaluates the cost-effectiveness.CTC is based on empirical theory and follows a five-phase process model. Essential for acceptance and evidence-based implementation is the formation of an intersectoral coalition, whose members receive advisory support and training over several years. The actors are empowered to use a system change model at the municipal level and to implement it in the long term. The aim is to select evidence-based measures in a data-driven and needs-oriented manner and to implement them in consideration of the local contextual conditions in order to reduce risk factors, promote protective factors, and thus improve the health of adolescents. Validated instruments such as the CTC Children and Youth Survey and a registry with evidence-based prevention programs ("Grüne Liste Prävention") support the process.As a systemic intervention, CTC integrates existing local structures and agencies and involves them in the entire process through new decision-making and development bodies. In this way, the potential in the municipality is used and, as much as possible, resources are bundled, strengths are developed, and transparency is created.



Intersektorale Zusammenarbeit, Evidenzbasierung und nachhaltige Implementation sind zentrale Herausforderungen in der kommunalen Gesundheitsförderung. Diese adressiert das internationale Präventionssystem "Communities That Care" (CTC). CTC zielt mit einer systemischen Mehr-Ebenen-Strategie auf die Prävention von Alkohol- und Drogenmissbrauch, Gewalt, Delinquenz, Schulabbruch und depressiven Symptomen bei Heranwachsenden. Das in den USA entwickelte, evidenzbasierte und kosteneffektive Präventionssystem wurde nach Deutschland transferiert; die Kosteneffektivität wird derzeit in einer Replikationsstudie überprüft.



CTC ist empirisch-theoretisch basiert und folgt einem 5‑phasigen Prozessmodell. Wesentlich für die Akzeptanz und evidenzbasierte Durchführung ist die Bildung einer intersektoralen Koalition, deren Mitglieder mehrjährig beratend begleitet und geschult werden. Die Akteur:innen werden befähigt, auf kommunaler Ebene ein Systemveränderungsmodell einzusetzen und langfristig zu implementieren. Ziel ist es, evidenzbasierte Maßnahmen datenbasiert und bedarfsorientiert auszuwählen und unter Berücksichtigung der Kontextbedingungen vor Ort zu implementieren, um Risikofaktoren zu reduzieren, Schutzfaktoren zu fördern und damit die Gesundheit der Heranwachsenden zu verbessern. Validierte Instrumente wie der CTC-Kinder- und Jugendsurvey sowie das Register "Grüne Liste Prävention" mit evidenzbasierten Programmen unterstützen den Prozess.



CTC integriert als systemische Intervention vorhandene örtliche Strukturen und Organisationen und bindet diese über neue Entscheidungs- und Entwicklungsgremien in den gesamten Prozess ein. Auf diese Weise kann das Potenzial in der Kommune so gut wie möglich genutzt, Ressourcen gebündelt, Kräfte entfaltet und Transparenz hergestellt werden.

