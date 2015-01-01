|
Citation
|
Walter U, Groeger-Roth F, Röding D. Bundesgesundheitsblatt Gesundheitsforschung Gesundheitsschutz 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Evidenzbasierte Prävention für die psychische Gesundheit von Kindern und Jugendlichen: Der Ansatz "Communities That Care" (CTC) für Deutschland
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37314443
|
Abstract
|
Intersectoral collaboration, evidence base, and sustainable implementation are central challenges in community health promotion. The international prevention system Communities That Care (CTC) addresses these challenges. CTC aims to prevent alcohol and drug abuse, violence, delinquency, school dropout, and depressive symptoms among adolescents with a systemic multi-level strategy. The evidence-based and cost-effective prevention system developed in the USA was adapted to Germany; at present, a replication study evaluates the cost-effectiveness.CTC is based on empirical theory and follows a five-phase process model. Essential for acceptance and evidence-based implementation is the formation of an intersectoral coalition, whose members receive advisory support and training over several years. The actors are empowered to use a system change model at the municipal level and to implement it in the long term. The aim is to select evidence-based measures in a data-driven and needs-oriented manner and to implement them in consideration of the local contextual conditions in order to reduce risk factors, promote protective factors, and thus improve the health of adolescents. Validated instruments such as the CTC Children and Youth Survey and a registry with evidence-based prevention programs ("Grüne Liste Prävention") support the process.As a systemic intervention, CTC integrates existing local structures and agencies and involves them in the entire process through new decision-making and development bodies. In this way, the potential in the municipality is used and, as much as possible, resources are bundled, strengths are developed, and transparency is created.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Community; Health promotion; Intersectoral coalition; Risk factors and protective factors; Systemic intervention