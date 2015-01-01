|
Citation
Singarapu R, Panneerselvam E, Balasubramaniam S, Nakkeeran KP, Ramanathan M, Vb KR. Frontiers in dentistry 2023; 20: e12.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023)
DOI
PMID
37312820
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Injuries to the maxillofacial region during contact sports is a well-known issue. Protective measures have been advised to prevent and reduce these problems. Awareness regarding the role of mouthguards in preventing temporomandibular joint (TMJ) injuries during contact sports, is limited. The aim of the present study was to assess awareness regarding the use of mouthguards during contact sports and incidence of TMJ injuries in sportspersons.
Keywords
|
Athletic Injuries; Mouth Protectors; Temporomandibular Joint