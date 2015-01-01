Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Injuries to the maxillofacial region during contact sports is a well-known issue. Protective measures have been advised to prevent and reduce these problems. Awareness regarding the role of mouthguards in preventing temporomandibular joint (TMJ) injuries during contact sports, is limited. The aim of the present study was to assess awareness regarding the use of mouthguards during contact sports and incidence of TMJ injuries in sportspersons.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Eighty-six individuals training in contact sports were enrolled in the present study based on our inclusion and exclusion criteria. A questionnaire and clinical examination were used to assess TMJ pain, clicking, deviation, mouth opening, and locking.



RESULTS: The percentage of sportspersons aware of various protective gears was 23.8%. The awareness of TMJ injuries following contact sports was 6.9%, and 70.3% of the sportspersons were estimated to wear mouthguards. Clinical assessment of sportspersons using mouthguards revealed pain in 18.6% and clicking in 17.4% of the study subjects. The incidence of TMJ pain and clicking in individuals who did not use mouthguards were 81.4% and 82.6%, respectively.



CONCLUSION: Application of mouthguards can reduce the incidence of TMJ injuries in contact sports. They also contribute significantly to the overall dental health of the athletes, as well as improving their overall athletic performance and decreasing the likelihood of other types of oral and facial injuries.

