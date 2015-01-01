Abstract

Introduction. Research suggests that awareness of e-cigarette, or vaping, product-use associated lung injury (EVALI) among adolescents is associated with increased harm perception of e-cigarettes. The depiction of EVALI on three primetime medical dramas offers an opportunity to examine the use of these storylines for tobacco prevention education.



METHODS. We conducted four focus groups with seventh- and eighth-grade students at an urban middle school. Participants viewed three clips of scenes followed by a facilitated discussion as to the influence of the clips on knowledge and perceptions of e-cigarettes and the use of clips for tobacco prevention education. Two research assistants double-coded notes from the focus groups using a qualitative content analysis approach.



RESULTS. Our final sample included 78 adolescents; we obtained self-reported demographic information for 75. The majority of participants were 13 to 14 years of age (82.7%) and identified as cisgender female (52.0%) and Black (52.0%). No participants had knowledge of EVALI prior to viewing the clips. Comments made both during and after watching suggest the clips may have reinforced knowledge and perceptions of harm; participants stated that the clips could be a useful intervention tool. Viewing the clips also generated unprompted discussion about flavored products, tobacco advertising, other television programs, and marijuana.



CONCLUSIONS. Clips featuring the depiction of EVALI on medical dramas may be an effective tool for raising awareness of e-cigarette use-related harms. These results offer a promising first step for future collaborative research between public health, adolescents, and schools to develop tobacco prevention education utilizing these clips.

