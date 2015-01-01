|
Ghasemi F, Rahimi J. Heliyon 2023; 9(6): e16606.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37313142
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Intuitionistic fuzzy sets (IFS) theory is more powerful than classic fuzzy sets theory in handling uncertainty. A new approach for Failure Mode and Effect Analysis (FMEA) was developed based on IFS and group decision-making (known as IF-FMEA) for investigating Personal Fall Arrest System (PFAS).
Accident prevention; Risk assessment; Fuzzy sets; Safety analysis