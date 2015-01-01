Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Intuitionistic fuzzy sets (IFS) theory is more powerful than classic fuzzy sets theory in handling uncertainty. A new approach for Failure Mode and Effect Analysis (FMEA) was developed based on IFS and group decision-making (known as IF-FMEA) for investigating Personal Fall Arrest System (PFAS).



METHOD: FMEA parameters, including occurrence, consequence, and detection, were re-defined based on a seven-point linguistic scale. Each linguistic term was associated with an intuitionistic triangular fuzzy set. Opinions on the parameters were gathered from a panel of experts, integrated using the similarity aggregation method, and defuzzified utilizing the center of gravity approach.



RESULTS: Nine failure modes were identified and analyzed using both FMEA and IF-FMEA. The risk priority numbers (RPNs) and prioritization obtained from the two approaches were different, highlighting the importance of using IFS. The highest RPN was associated with the lanyard web failure, while the failure of the anchor D-ring had the least RPN. Detection score was higher for metal parts of the PFAS, suggesting that failures in these parts are harder to detect.



CONCLUSION: In addition to being economical in terms of calculations, the proposed method was efficient in handling uncertainty. Different parts of a PFAS create different levels of risk.

Language: en