SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pellegrino F, Raffaldi I, Rossi R, De Vito B, Pagano M, Garelli D, Bondone C. Ital. J. Pediatr. 2023; 49(1): e74.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s13052-023-01464-1

PMID

37316902

Abstract

Drowning is the third leading cause of injury death in the pediatric population worldwide, with incidence peaking among those aged 1-4 years and again in adolescence.The purpose of this commentary is to review the basic pathophysiology of drowninginjury and factors that affect the outcome, such as submersion and hypothermia. We also discuss principles of prehospital and in-hospital management, comprising resuscitation and stabilization, administration of oxygen and intravenous liquids, and central reheating.Even though the mortality rate has decreased in recent years, further investments and safety measures are needed to prevent child drowning deaths.


Language: en

Keywords

Drowning; Injury prevention; Emergency medicine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print