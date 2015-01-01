Abstract

BACKGROUND: Poisoning is an important health hazard and one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide including in India. The study was conducted to understand the magnitude, pattern, and gender differentials of all poisoning fatalities in relation to the manner of death autopsied at a tertiary care center.



METHODS: A retrospective study of all fatal poisoning cases autopsied at the department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology of a tertiary care institute in Northern India for the period 1(st) January 1998 to 31(st) December 2017 was conducted, and a profile of the victims of fatal poisoning was prepared. Data were analyzed with descriptive and inferential statistics.



RESULTS: The study included a total of 1099 cases of fatal poisoning autopsied at the department of Forensic medicine & Toxicology. Suicidal poisoning was reported in 90.2% of cases and accidental poisoning was seen in 8.9% of cases. Males were predominantly affected (63.8%). The majority of the victims were in the 3(rd) decade (40.0%) of life. The age of the victims ranged from 2 to 82 years with a mean age of 38.4 years. Agrochemical compounds were implicated in 44.4% of the total fatalities.



CONCLUSION: Males in the 2(nd) to 4(th) decades of life were more prone to self-poisoning with Agrochemical compounds in the region of North India. Accidental poisoning deaths were uncommon and poisoning was not a preferred method of homicide in this region. Our approach to the study reveals that quantitative chemical (toxicological) analysis is required to further strengthen and improve the databases of the epidemiology of poisoning in this region.

