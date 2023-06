Abstract

Correction to: Journal of Immigrant and Minority Health https://doi.org/10.1007/s10903-023-01496-z



The article "What is the Impact of Human Trafficking on the Biopsychosocial Health of Victims: A Systematic Review", written by Olaya García‑Vázquez and Carmen Meneses‑Falcón, was originally published online on the publisher's internet portal on 24 May 2023 with Open Access under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY) 4.0 International License.



With the author's/authors' decision to cancel Open Access the copyright of the article changed on 4 June 2023 to © Springer Science + Business Media, LLC, part of Springer 2023 with all rights reserved.

Language: en