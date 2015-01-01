Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The head and face, due to their prominent positions, are at risk of intentional and unintentional injuries in the majority of competitive sports. There are regional preferences for sports and differences in infrastructural facilities. The majority of the recommendations for sports have been based on the studies conducted in the western world. Hence, this systematic review aimed to estimate the prevalence of sports-related orofacial and dental injuries in professional-sportspersons living in Asian countries. EVIDENCE ACQUISITION: A protocol was prepared as per the best practices of evidence-based medicine and registered (PROSPERO-CRD42021252488). Search strategy was based on the research question and conducted in six databases using text words and MeSH terms. Scrutiny of title and abstracts and later full-texts were done as per eligibility criteria. Data extraction was done using a pre-piloted sheet and the risk of bias (ROB) was assessed. Qualitative synthesis and meta-analyses were performed and the strength of evidence was assessed by using GRADE-approach. EVIDENCE SYNTHESIS: Twenty-three studies published between 1998 to 2021 and from nine countries were included. The highest numbers were from Türkiye (N.=7). The total number of professional sportspersons assessed in all the included studies was 14,457. The highest prevalence of orofacial and dental injuries observed was 66.18% and the highest prevalence of dental injuries was 39.81%. Low risk of bias was seen only in four studies. The changes were observed during the sensitivity analysis with all the meta-analyses showing significant publication bias and heterogeneity.



CONCLUSIONS: The pooled prevalence of the combined orofacial and dental injuries was found to be 40.6%, while that of orofacial injury was 17.1% and dental injuries was 15.9%. There were 23 studies included in this review which covered 27 different sports from nine Asian countries. A high level of heterogeneity and the high ROB were observed in the majority of the studies. Further studies on the basis of the recommendations provided in the systematic review will improve the quality of evidence in this area in future.

