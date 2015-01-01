SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Liang L, Wang Z, Hu Y, Yuan T, Fei J, Mei S. Jpn. J. Nurs. Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jjns.12543

PMID

37312438

Abstract

AIMS: This study aimed to explore the association between workplace violence and turnover intention among Chinese healthcare workers and explore the role of gender as a moderator in this relation.

METHODS: A cross-sectional survey recruited 692 healthcare workers from a single center in a Chinese province. The content included a questionnaire regarding workplace violence, authoritarian leadership, and turnover intention. The moderated mediation effects were analyzed using the PROCESS tool in SPSS and bootstrap method was used to extract 5000 samples to estimate the 95% confidence interval of each effect.

RESULTS: The results indicated that the effect of workplace violence on turnover intention was mediated by authoritarian leadership. In addition, gender moderated the association between authoritarian leadership and turnover intention.

CONCLUSIONS: Healthcare worker managers should establish a workplace violence intervention system and change the leadership style of direct leaders to reduce healthcare workers' turnover intention.


Language: en

Keywords

workplace violence; authoritarian leadership; healthcare worker; turnover intention

