Hamal M, Kekkonen V, Kraav SL, Kivimäki P, Rissanen ML, Hintikka J, Tolmunen T. Nord. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37314765
BACKGROUND: Bullying victimization is experienced by more than 10% of children and adolescents worldwide and has been associated with numerous negative mental health consequences, such as depression and dissociation. AIMS: We investigated the association between bullying victimization and self-cutting in a Finnish adolescent population and whether depression and dissociation act as mediators in this association.
Language: en
Adolescent; depressive symptoms; bullying victimization; dissociative symptoms; mediation analysis