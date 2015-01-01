Abstract

Puffer fish (Lagocephalus sceleratus) is a well-known source of deadly food poisoning due to a neurotoxin, called tetrodotoxin. Cases of tetrodotoxin poisoning are common along the coasts of East Asian countries but rare in the Arabian Gulf region. Here, we report a case of a 19-year-old man who presented with signs and symptoms suggestive of puffer fish poisoning. Dietary history was the key to diagnosis though laboratory investigations and imaging yielded normal results. Early diagnosis and proper supportive management are essential for survival.

