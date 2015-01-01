Abstract

This article examines how family rejection, religious/spiritual violence, homelessness, adverse school experience, interpersonal violence, and other experiences common among LGBTQ+ people and communities can be reframed as part of a stress-trauma continuum. The pressures and compulsions of white heteropatriarchal society (e.g., of identification, heterosexuality, monogamy, gender expression, etc.) harm us all, yet uniquely expose LGBTQ+ folks to a life of surveillance, stigma, prejudice, erasure, regulation, discipline, and violence. Multiple social psychologists have elucidated how the social conditions of white cis-heteropatriarchy thus engender a kind of chronic stress unique to LGBTQ+ populations (c.f., Meyer, 2013), a stress which accumulates. That accumulation can be understood as queer allostatic load, which falls on a continuum of the stressful to the traumatic, depending on the availability of social supports, access to resources, and coping mechanisms. This article follows historical efforts in the LGBTQ+ community to depathologize trauma by contextualizing the LGBTQ+ lived experience in terms of a stress-trauma continuum. This shift nuances trauma as not only an individual experience but perhaps more importantly as a simultaneously neurobiological and sociocultural experience. Therefore, such a framework helps us examine not only the violence of current social conditions, but also the experiences of chrono-stress and traumatic temporality related to the threat against queer futures and the absenting of queer pasts. This article concludes with several proposals for the spiritual care of queer and trans lives whose experiences fall along this stress-trauma continuum.

