Abstract

Combat exposure (CE) and military sexual trauma (MST) are among the most common types of traumatic experiences faced by veterans and active duty servicemembers and, as such, have both garnered increased research focus over the past decades. However, there has not yet been a critical review of the literature to examine the distinct clinical presentations associated with different trauma types. This is particularly important, as understanding distinct clinical profiles could help researchers and clinicians refine treatment approaches based on trauma type. To address this question, we conducted a search of the available literature in PsycINFO and PubMed prior to October 2022. We identified 43 articles evaluating the distinct and overlapping clinical symptoms of CE and MST. Study findings were conceptually organized by psychiatric condition. In general, there was substantial variability in study methodology including sample size, composition, and operationalizations of CE and MST. Despite this variability, notable patterns emerged across studies. Specifically, MST and CE uniquely predicted posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms, MST was more related to depressive symptoms and suicidality than CE, and CE appeared to be more related to alcohol use and other externalizing behaviors. Gender also played a significant role in the relationship between CE, MST, and clinical variables across studies. This review suggests that individuals with a history of MST and CE likely have distinct clinical presentations and more research into these presentations could better inform assessment and treatment. Important methodological gaps in the literature are also discussed.

Language: en