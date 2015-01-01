Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify risk factors and predictors of the development of psychotic disorders in patients who used synthetic cathinones (SKat). MATERIAL AND METHODS: The study included 176 patients who used SKat, which was toxicologically confirmed. One hundred and eleven (63.1%) were male and 65 (36.9%) were female. The median age was 27 years (22-32 (Q1-Q3)). Patients were divided into main and control groups depending on the presence of a psychotic disorder. The main group (those who developed psychosis) consisted of 98 patients, the control groupincluded 78 participants. Clinical-psychopathological, parametric and statistical methods were performed to study predictors and risk factors for the development of psychotic disorders associated with the use of SKat.



RESULTS: The study established factors influencing the incidence of psychosis. Older patients were more likely to develop psychosis (p=0.002). Patients who used SKat for more than 21 consecutive days developed psychoses more often (p=0.048). The use of α-pvp (α-pyrrolidinovalerophenone, alpha-pvp) more often led to the development of psychosis (p<0.001). Patients undergoing rehabilitation were less likely to experience the development of psychosis (p=0.009). The resulting regression model is statistically significant (p<0.001). Based on the value of the Nigelkirk coefficient of determination, the model explains 30.9% of the observed group variance. It has been established that the combination of the following factors increases the chances of developing psychosis: female gender, age, duration of daily use, the presence of signs of mental infantilism, fear of the dark in childhood. In turn, the experience of undergoing rehabilitation and any pathology of the mother's pregnancy reduces the risk of psychosis.



CONCLUSION: The results are consistent with other studies of substance-induced psychoses. The observed patterns demonstrate that this is a special group of disorders that requires the attention of specialists. The results allow us to outline the field for further study, and may also be useful in the development of therapeutic and preventive recommendations.

