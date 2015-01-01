|
Citation
Vinnikova MA, Severtsev VV. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2023; 123(5): 153-159.
Vernacular Title
Факторы риска развития психотических расстройств, связанных с употреблением синтетических катинонов
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Media Sphera)
DOI
PMID
37315255
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To identify risk factors and predictors of the development of psychotic disorders in patients who used synthetic cathinones (SKat). MATERIAL AND METHODS: The study included 176 patients who used SKat, which was toxicologically confirmed. One hundred and eleven (63.1%) were male and 65 (36.9%) were female. The median age was 27 years (22-32 (Q1-Q3)). Patients were divided into main and control groups depending on the presence of a psychotic disorder. The main group (those who developed psychosis) consisted of 98 patients, the control groupincluded 78 participants. Clinical-psychopathological, parametric and statistical methods were performed to study predictors and risk factors for the development of psychotic disorders associated with the use of SKat.
Language: ru
Keywords
«bath salts»; intoxication psychoses; mephedrone; modern psychoactive substances; substance-induced psychoses