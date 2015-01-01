Abstract

AIMS: Male driving while impaired (DWI) offenders are at heightened risk for engaging in risky driving. Males in a depressed mood are also more prone to alcohol misuse, which may further contribute to risky driving. This manuscript investigates the predictive potential of combined depressed mood and alcohol misuse on risky driving outcomes 3 and 9 years after baseline in male DWI offenders.



METHODS: At baseline, participants completed questionnaires assessing depressed mood (Major Depression scale of the Millon Clinical Multiaxial Inventory-III), alcohol misuse (Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test), and sensation-seeking (Sensation Seeking Scale-V). Risky driving data (Analyse des comportements routiers; ACR3) were collected at follow-up 3 years after baseline. Driving offence data were obtained for 9 years after baseline.



RESULTS: There were 129 participants. As 50.4% of the sample were missing ACR3 scores, multiple imputation was conducted. In the final regression model, R2 = 0.34, F(7,121) = 8.76, P < 0.001, alcohol misuse significantly predicted ACR3, B = 0.56, t = 1.96, P = 0.05. Depressed mood, however, did not significantly predict ACR3 and sensation-seeking was not a significant moderator. Although the regression model predicting risky driving offences at Year 9 was significant R2 = 0.37, F(10,108) = 6.41, P < 0.001, neither depressed mood nor alcohol misuse was a significant predictor.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings identify alcohol misuse as a predictor of risky driving 3 years after baseline among male DWI offenders. This enhances our prediction of risky driving, extending beyond the widely researched acute impacts of alcohol by exploring chronic patterns.

