Citation
Tsushima WT, Shirahata K, Furutani T. Appl. Neuropsychol. Child 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37318195
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: When test results are interpreted based on the norms of the U.S. population, misdiagnoses of neurocognitive impairment could occur with subgroups of individuals whose demographic characteristics differ from the overall population. The present study compared locally-based normative test data of the Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing (ImPACT) of high school athletes in Hawaii, where diverse ethnicity and bilingualism are prominent, versus published test norms.
Language: en
Keywords
ImPACT; normative; population-based