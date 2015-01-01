|
Zhao K, Tong S, Hong L, Yang S, Yang W, Xu Y, Fan Z, Zheng J, Yao K, Zheng T. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e436.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37322505
BACKGROUND: Childhood and peer experiences can influence adolescents' perceptions of interpersonal relationships, which can, in turn, influence their emotional states and behavior patterns. Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is now a common problem behavior among adolescents. The present study examined the role of childhood trauma and peer victimization in adolescents' NSSI.
Childhood trauma; Non-suicidal self-injury; Peer victimization; Chinese adolescents; Latent variable; Mediation analysis