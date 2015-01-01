SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

van der Feltz-Cornelis CM, de Beurs E. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2216623.

(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)

10.1080/20008066.2023.2216623

37318018

BACKGROUND: Childhood trauma has been associated with adult mental disorders, physical illness, and early death. The World Health Organization (WHO) supported the development of the Adverse Childhood Experiences International Questionnaire (ACE-IQ) to explore childhood trauma in adults. We report the psychometric properties of the Dutch version of the Adverse Childhood Experiences International Questionnaire 10 items version (ACE-IQ-10) in the Netherlands.

METHODS: Confirmatory factor analysis was performed in two convenience samples of consecutive patients presenting at an outpatient specialty mental health setting between May 2015 and September 2018: Sample A (N = 298), patients with anxiety and depressive disorders; and sample B (N = 234), patients with Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders (SSRD). Criterion validity of the scales of the ACE-IQ-10 was explored by their correlation with the PHQ-9, the GAD-7, and the SF-36. The correlation between reporting sexual abuse on the ACE-IQ-10 and in a face-to-face interview was assessed as well.

RESULTS: We found support for a two-factor structure in both samples: one for directly experiencing childhood abuse and another for household dysfunction, but also support for using the total score. The correlation between reporting a sexual trauma in childhood at face-to-face interview and the sexual abuse item of the ACE-IQ-10 was r = .98 (p < .001).

CONCLUSIONS: The current study provides evidence on the factor structure, reliability, and validity of the Dutch ACE-IQ-10 in two Dutch clinical samples. It shows clear potential of the ACE-IQ-10 for further research and clinical use. Further studies are needed to assess the ACE-IQ-10 in the Dutch general population.


Adult; Child; Humans; Anxiety; Surveys and Questionnaires; childhood sexual abuse; Adverse childhood experiences; *Adverse Childhood Experiences; Psychometrics; abuso sexual infantil; ACE-IQ-10; disfunción del hogar; Experiencias adversas infantiles; household dysfunction; psychometrics; Reproducibility of Results; validación, psicometría; validation; 家庭功能障碍; 心理测量学; 童年不良经历; 童年期性虐待; 验证

