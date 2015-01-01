|
van der Feltz-Cornelis CM, de Beurs E. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2216623.
(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
37318018
BACKGROUND: Childhood trauma has been associated with adult mental disorders, physical illness, and early death. The World Health Organization (WHO) supported the development of the Adverse Childhood Experiences International Questionnaire (ACE-IQ) to explore childhood trauma in adults. We report the psychometric properties of the Dutch version of the Adverse Childhood Experiences International Questionnaire 10 items version (ACE-IQ-10) in the Netherlands.
Adult; Child; Humans; Anxiety; Surveys and Questionnaires; childhood sexual abuse; Adverse childhood experiences; *Adverse Childhood Experiences; Psychometrics; abuso sexual infantil; ACE-IQ-10; disfunción del hogar; Experiencias adversas infantiles; household dysfunction; psychometrics; Reproducibility of Results; validación, psicometría; validation; 家庭功能障碍; 心理测量学; 童年不良经历; 童年期性虐待; 验证