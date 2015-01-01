Abstract

College women are at an elevated risk for sexual victimization (SV) and secondary physical and psychological consequences. While some women experience negative outcomes such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), others experience reduced or complete absence of distress following SV. The variation in outcomes may be associated with the victim's level of intoxication, which may in turn affect their processing of and coping with the event. We examined the effects of SV severity on PTSD via coping and intoxication using a moderated mediation analysis among female college students (N = 375).



RESULTS demonstrate that coping mediates the association between SV severity and PTSD symptomology; however, intoxication did not moderate these associations.



RESULTS suggest that regardless of intoxication, SV severity influences various coping styles and plays an important role in a victim's adjustment post-victimization.

