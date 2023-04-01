Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence is a public health problem, and emergency departments are often a victim's only contact with health care providers. Despite this, recognition of intimate partner violence within emergency departments remains low owing, in part, to barriers experienced by providers. To better understand these barriers, this study examined relationships between readiness for managing intimate partner violence and cultural competence among emergency department health care providers.



METHODS: A cross-sectional, correlational study was conducted in 3 emergency departments. Eligible participants included registered nurses, physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and residents. Data were collected through an anonymous online self-report survey. Descriptive statistics and correlation analyses were conducted to answer study aims.



RESULTS: Our sample included 67 respondents. More than one-third (38.8%) reported no previous intimate partner violence training. Those with previous training had higher readiness scores. Physicians were found to have higher intimate partner violence knowledge scores than registered nurses. Cultural competence scores were generally positive across domains. Aspects of intimate partner violence readiness were associated with culturally competent behaviors, communication, and practices.



DISCUSSION: Overall, participants were found to have low perceived readiness scores. Those with previous intimate partner violence training were found to have greater readiness in practice, suggesting that standardization of screening practices and intimate partner violence-related training should be the standard of care. Our data also suggest that perception of culturally competent behaviors and communication are learned skills that can increase screening rates within the emergency department.

