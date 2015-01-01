SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

The edittors. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2023; 35(1): pI.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08946566.2023.2215680

PMID

37317524

Abstract

Article title: Typology of family caregivers of older persons: A latent profile analysis using elder mistreatment risk and protective factors

Authors: Elsie Yan, Daniel W.L. Lai, Sheung Tak Cheng, Haze K.L Ng, Vivian W. Q. Lou, Daniel Fong, and Timothy Kwok

Journal: Journal of Elder Abuse & Neglect

Bibliometrics: Volume 35, Number 01, pages 34 - 64

DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/08946566.2023.2197269

It has been noted by the corresponding author that the author, Rongwei Sun, was accidentally omitted from the author list during submission of the manuscript. She was involved in this project and helped analyzing the data. An updated author list has been placed below:

Elsie Yan, Daniel W.L. Lai, Rongwei Sun, Sheung Tak Cheng, Haze K.L. Ng, Vivian W.Q. Lou, Daniel Fong, Timothy Kwok.

This correction has not changed the description, interpretation, or the original conclusions of the article. The authors apologize for any inconvenience caused.

[The author list correction has been made in the SafetyLit database.]


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print