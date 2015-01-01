SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hoffman SJ, Dillon T, Moore KM, Frerich EA, Porta CM. J. Forensic Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1097/JFN.0000000000000446

37318307

The STEERR Mentoring Framework, grounded in decolonized and feminist mentorship approaches, integrates foundational principles of mentoring with the unique and complex characteristics of the role of the forensic nurse. The primary objective of the program is to support a competent, sustainable, and resilient forensic nursing workforce. In this article, we describe the development process, framework structure, and evaluation approach implemented within a 1-year pilot initiative focused on forensic nurses in the sexual assault nurse examiner role. We reflect on strategies for broader application and replication in forensic nursing programs across the United States.


