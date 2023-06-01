SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Abusafiyah N, Soulen MC. J. Vasc. Interv. Radiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Society of Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology)

DOI

10.1016/j.jvir.2023.06.010

PMID

37321545

Abstract

Neuropsychiatric toxicities are uncommon but well-documented side effects of antibiotics. SIR guidelines recommend various antibiotic regimens for patients undergoing interventional radiological procedures. These same classes of drugs are also used to treat infectious complications in our patients. Antibiotics have a wide spectrum of affective and cognitive toxicities, the most severe of which can lead to hospitalization or suicide. Fluoroquinolones have the highest incidence of these toxicities.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print