Abstract

Neuropsychiatric toxicities are uncommon but well-documented side effects of antibiotics. SIR guidelines recommend various antibiotic regimens for patients undergoing interventional radiological procedures. These same classes of drugs are also used to treat infectious complications in our patients. Antibiotics have a wide spectrum of affective and cognitive toxicities, the most severe of which can lead to hospitalization or suicide. Fluoroquinolones have the highest incidence of these toxicities.

