Cuartas J, Bhatia A, Carter D, Cluver L, Coll C, Draper CE, Donger E, Gardner F, Grueso H, Herbert B, Lachman J, M'jid NM, Seidel F, Kelly O. Lancet Child Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/S2352-4642(23)00137-2

37321237

The existential threat posed by climate change is growing. Human activities and inadequate action by governments, corporations, and global organisations continue to lead to unprecedented levels of environmental stress. These effects are disproportionately high in low-income and middle-income countries and communities facing pre-existing inequities and vulnerabilities...


