Abstract

In the USA, intentional and accidental injuries are the most frequent causes of death in children. Many of these deaths could be avoided through preventive measures, and aetiological studies are needed to reduce fatalities. The leading causes of accidental death vary by age. We analysed all paediatric accidental deaths recorded by a busy urban Medical Examiner"s Office in Chicago, Illinois (USA). We searched the electronic database for accidental deaths in children aged under 10 between 1 August 2014 and 31 July 2019. 131 deaths were identified with a preponderance of males and African Americans. This is consistent with ratios of other deaths recorded for this age group (during the same period and area). The leading causes of death were asphyxia due to an unsafe sleeping environment (in subjects <1-year-old), and road traffic accidents/drowning (in subjects >1-year-old). Behaviours, risk factors and environments most likely to contribute to fatal injuries are discussed. Our study highlights the role of forensic pathologists and medico-legal death investigators who identify the causes and circumstances surrounding these deaths. The research results may help from an epidemiological perspective to implement age-specific preventive strategies.

