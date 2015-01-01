|
In 2021, a total of 8,392 deaths from pedestrian-involved collisions with motor vehicles occurred. The age-adjusted death rate from such collisions was highest for American Indian or Alaska Native persons (8.2 deaths per 100,000 standard population), followed by Black or African American (4.4), Hispanic or Latino (3.0), White (1.9), and Asian (1.4) persons.
