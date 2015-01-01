Abstract

In 2021, a total of 8,392 deaths from pedestrian-involved collisions with motor vehicles occurred. The age-adjusted death rate from such collisions was highest for American Indian or Alaska Native persons (8.2 deaths per 100,000 standard population), followed by Black or African American (4.4), Hispanic or Latino (3.0), White (1.9), and Asian (1.4) persons.



Source: National Vital Statistics System, Underlying Cause of Death, 2018-2021. https://wonder.cdc.gov/ucd-icd10-expanded.html



* Deaths per 100,000 U.S. standard population.



† Death rates for Asian, American Indian or Alaska Native, and Hispanic or Latino (Hispanic) persons might be affected by misclassification of race and Hispanic origin on death certificates. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/series/sr_02/sr02_172.pdf



§ Deaths from pedestrians involved in a collision with a motor vehicle, including traffic and non-traffic accidents, as the underlying cause of death were identified using the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision codes V02-V04, V09[.0,.2].



¶ Hispanic persons could be of any race. All reported race groups are non-Hispanic.

