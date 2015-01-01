Abstract

The statement's authors say that the connection between repeated head injuries and the condition CTE is based on data that are not rigorous enough.



An influential team of researchers has updated the scientific consensus on how concussions in sports should be defined, treated and monitored. But critics say that the statement, which is revised every 4 to 5 years, excludes evidence that links head injuries in sport with long-term brain conditions such as CTE -- a high-profile issue in games such as American football and soccer.



The consensus statement, compiled by 114 co-authors after the International Conference on Concussion in Sport in Amsterdam last October, summarizes the latest evidence on sports-related concussions to help clinicians manage the trauma. The latest version introduces details including a description of brain-chemistry events that happen after a concussion. It was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine on 14 June.



But some researchers have criticized the authors' work. "Their refusal to acknowledge a causal relationship between contact-sports participation and CTE [chronic traumatic encephalopathy] is a danger to the public," says Chris Nowinski, a neuroscientist and chief executive of the Concussion Legacy Foundation in Middletown, Delaware, which supports athletes and veterans affected by concussions and CTE...

