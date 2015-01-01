Abstract

Both the number of dust explosion accidents and the resulting number of casualties have increased dramatically in recent years. To reduce this risk of dust explosions, we use the functional resonance analysis method (FRAM) to analyze the cause of the dust explosion accident at the Kunshan factory and propose barrier measures to prevent such accidents. The functional units that changed in the production system during the accident and how these functional units coupled to eventually cause the dust explosion were examined and explained. In addition, barrier measures were developed for functional units that changed during production and emergency systems defined to block the propagation of changes between functions and prevent resonance. Through case study, the identification of key functional parameters in both triggering the initial explosion and in then allowing its spread are key to define barriers to prevent a recurrence of such an event. FRAM uses system function coupling instead of traditional linear causality to explain the accident process, and develops barrier measures for changing function units, providing a novel thinking strategy and method for the analysis of accidents and their prevention.

