Abstract

BACKGROUND: Big Events, such as economic crises and natural disasters, affect drug use patterns (e.g. Friedman & Rossi, 2015). The COVID-19 pandemic is a Big Event that led to lockdowns, travel restrictions, protocols on businesses, and rules for social engagements across the globe. Studies primarily in Europe and Oceania show that the pandemic impacted the type and amount of substances used (e.g. Winstock et al., 2020).



OBJECTIVES: This study examines the impact of COVID-19 on substance use using a sample of 257 individuals across 36 states, who engage in polysubstance use.



RESULTS: The sample was recruited via DanceSafe, Inc.'s social media to complete an online survey (April-October 2020) about drug use during the pandemic. The mostly White, heterosexual sample used an average of seven different substances in the past 12 months. Slightly less than half reported increasing use since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with young adults and lesbian, gay, bisexual, pansexual, or queer (LGBPQ) identifying individuals significantly more likely to do so. Relative to other substances, benzodiazepine use increased, and 3,4- methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and psychedelic use decreased, while alcohol use stayed the same.



CONCLUSIONS: The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affected those who are young adults, LGBPQ, and use drugs. Their unique needs during the pandemic warrant attention. The swap from leisure (e.g. MDMA) to anti-anxiety (e.g. Xanax) drugs is not surprising. Yet, the rise in novel benzodiazepines (Laing et al., 2021) is a point of concern that suggests drug checking and educational efforts can best reduce potential risks.

