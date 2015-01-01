Abstract

Ongoing health issues influence the postseparation lives of survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV). This study identified associations between health following IPV and demographic, housing, employment, and social participation factors. Survivors of IPV in Australia were surveyed. Logistic regression assessed factors of interest with physical and mental health conditions. Six hundred and fifty-eight women participated. Physical health issues were associated with reduced skills and confidence in employment. A mental health diagnosis was associated with women not working as desired and lower incomes. Screening for health impacts and longer-term responses to women could reduce the long shadow of IPV impacts.

Language: en