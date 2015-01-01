SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cordier R, Chen YW, Chung D, Mahoney N, Martin R, Dorozenko K, Franzway S, Moulding N, Wendt S, Zufferey C. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231181044

PMID

37321798

Abstract

Ongoing health issues influence the postseparation lives of survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV). This study identified associations between health following IPV and demographic, housing, employment, and social participation factors. Survivors of IPV in Australia were surveyed. Logistic regression assessed factors of interest with physical and mental health conditions. Six hundred and fifty-eight women participated. Physical health issues were associated with reduced skills and confidence in employment. A mental health diagnosis was associated with women not working as desired and lower incomes. Screening for health impacts and longer-term responses to women could reduce the long shadow of IPV impacts.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; intimate partner violence; citizenship; housing‌; physical health

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print