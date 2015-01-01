Abstract

This study sought to identify subpopulations of caregivers of older persons based on their profiles of individual characteristics and caregiving contexts and aimed at examining the associations between caregiver profiles and elder mistreatment. A convenient sample of 600 adult caregivers of community-dwelling older people in Hong Kong participated.



RESULTS of latent profile analysis support a typology of 3 distinctive caregiver profiles: (a) non-vulnerable caregivers; (b) isolated, vulnerable caregivers; and (c) traumatized, vulnerable caregivers. Isolated and traumatized caregivers reported greater risk factors related to elder mistreatment: They had higher levels of caregiver stress and burden, lower levels of social support and resilience, greater neurotic personality orientation and problematic gambling behavior, and more severe childhood traumatic experiences. The two groups also display significantly higher level of abusive behaviors than non-vulnerable caregivers.