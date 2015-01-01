Abstract

When a cyclist's path intersects with that of a motorized vehicle at an unsignalized intersection, serious conflicts may happen. In recent years, the number of cyclist fatalities in this conflict scenario has held steady, while the number in many other traffic scenarios has been decreasing. There is, therefore, a need to further study this conflict scenario in order to make it safer. With the advent of automated vehicles, threat assessment algorithms able to predict cyclists' (other road users') behavior will be increasingly important to ensure safety. To date, the handful of studies that have modeled the vehicle-cyclist interaction at unsignalized intersections have used kinematics (speed and location) alone without using cyclists' behavioral cues, such as pedaling or gesturing. As a result, we do not know whether non-verbal communication (e.g., from behavioral cues) could improve model predictions. In this paper, we propose a quantitative model based on naturalistic data, which uses additional non-verbal information to predict cyclists' crossing intentions at unsignalized intersections. Interaction events were extracted from a trajectory dataset and enriched by adding cyclists' behavioral cues obtained from sensors. Both kinematics and cyclists' behavioral cues (e.g., pedaling and head movement), were found to be statistically significant for predicting the cyclist's yielding behavior. This research shows that adding information about the cyclists' behavioral cues to the threat assessment algorithms of active safety systems and automated vehicles will improve safety.

Language: en