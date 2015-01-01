|
Orellana KJ, Houlihan NV, Carter MV, Baghdadi S, Baldwin K, Stevens AC, Cruz AIJ, Ellis HBJ, Green DW, Kushare I, Johnson B, Kerrigan A, Kirby JC, MacDonald JP, McKay SD, Milbrandt TA, Justin Mistovich R, Parikh S, Patel N, Schmale G, Traver JL, Yen YM, Ganley TJ. Am. J. Sports Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Tibial spine fractures (TSFs) are uncommon injuries that may result in substantial morbidity in children. A variety of open and arthroscopic techniques are used to treat these fractures, but no single standardized operative method has been identified.
PURPOSE: To systematically review the literature on pediatric TSFs to determine the current treatment approaches, outcomes, and complications. STUDY DESIGN: Meta-analysis; Level of evidence, 4.
METHODS: A systematic review of the literature was performed in accordance with the PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analyses) guidelines using PubMed, Embase, and Cochrane databases. Studies evaluating treatment and outcomes of patients <18 years old were included. Patient demographic characteristics, fracture characteristics, treatments, and outcomes were abstracted. Descriptive statistics were used to summarize categorical and quantitative variables, and a meta-analytic technique was used to compare observational studies with sufficient data.
RESULTS: A total of 47 studies were included, totaling 1922 TSFs in patients (66.4% male) with a mean age of 12 years (range, 3-18 years). The operative approach was open reduction and internal fixation in 291 cases and arthroscopic reduction and internal fixation in 1236 cases; screw fixation was used in 411 cases and suture fixation, in 586 cases. A total of 13 nonunions were reported, occurring most frequently in Meyers and McKeever type III fractures (n = 6) and in fractures that were treated nonoperatively (n = 10). Arthrofibrosis rates were reported in 33 studies (n = 1700), and arthrofibrosis was present in 190 patients (11.2%). Range of motion loss occurred significantly more frequently in patients with type III and IV fractures (P <.001), and secondary anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury occurred most frequently in patients with type I and II fractures (P =.008). No statistically significant differences were found with regard to rates of nonunion, arthrofibrosis, range of motion loss, laxity, or secondary ACL injury between fixation methods (screw vs suture).
CONCLUSION: Despite variation in TSF treatment, good overall outcomes have been reported with low complication rates in both open and arthroscopic treatment and with both screw and suture fixation. Arthrofibrosis remains a concern after surgical treatment for TSF, but no significant difference in incidence was found between the analysis groups. Larger studies are necessary to compare outcomes and form a consensus on how to treat and manage patients with TSFs.
