Abstract

BACKGROUND: Tibial spine fractures (TSFs) are uncommon injuries that may result in substantial morbidity in children. A variety of open and arthroscopic techniques are used to treat these fractures, but no single standardized operative method has been identified.



PURPOSE: To systematically review the literature on pediatric TSFs to determine the current treatment approaches, outcomes, and complications. STUDY DESIGN: Meta-analysis; Level of evidence, 4.



METHODS: A systematic review of the literature was performed in accordance with the PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analyses) guidelines using PubMed, Embase, and Cochrane databases. Studies evaluating treatment and outcomes of patients <18 years old were included. Patient demographic characteristics, fracture characteristics, treatments, and outcomes were abstracted. Descriptive statistics were used to summarize categorical and quantitative variables, and a meta-analytic technique was used to compare observational studies with sufficient data.



RESULTS: A total of 47 studies were included, totaling 1922 TSFs in patients (66.4% male) with a mean age of 12 years (range, 3-18 years). The operative approach was open reduction and internal fixation in 291 cases and arthroscopic reduction and internal fixation in 1236 cases; screw fixation was used in 411 cases and suture fixation, in 586 cases. A total of 13 nonunions were reported, occurring most frequently in Meyers and McKeever type III fractures (n = 6) and in fractures that were treated nonoperatively (n = 10). Arthrofibrosis rates were reported in 33 studies (n = 1700), and arthrofibrosis was present in 190 patients (11.2%). Range of motion loss occurred significantly more frequently in patients with type III and IV fractures (P <.001), and secondary anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury occurred most frequently in patients with type I and II fractures (P =.008). No statistically significant differences were found with regard to rates of nonunion, arthrofibrosis, range of motion loss, laxity, or secondary ACL injury between fixation methods (screw vs suture).



CONCLUSION: Despite variation in TSF treatment, good overall outcomes have been reported with low complication rates in both open and arthroscopic treatment and with both screw and suture fixation. Arthrofibrosis remains a concern after surgical treatment for TSF, but no significant difference in incidence was found between the analysis groups. Larger studies are necessary to compare outcomes and form a consensus on how to treat and manage patients with TSFs.

