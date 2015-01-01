Abstract

Social integration, network, and support are beneficial to health. However, there is little evidence of the association between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and social integration in later life. This study investigates the association between ACE history and social integration in older people. We used data from the Japan Gerontological Evaluation Study (JAGES) 2013, which conducted a self-reported survey of functionally independent people aged ≥ 65 years from 30 municipalities across Japan and yielded information on ACE history. We conducted a Poisson regression analysis with robust error variances to assess the association between ACE history and social integration, adjusting for sex, age, childhood economic hardship, adult socioeconomic status, health status, living status, and trust in others. The number of respondents with at least one incident of ACE was approximately 36.8%. The prevalence ratios for those who reported a history of ACEs were as follows: housebound 1.495 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.19-1.88), small network size 1.146 (95% CI: 1.10-1.19), low network contact 1.059 (95% CI: 1.00-1.059), non-membership sports group 1.038 (95% CI: 1.00-1.07), and non-membership hobby group 1.06 (95% CI: 1.03-1.09). Among older people in Japan, a history of ACEs is inversely associated with social integration. These findings support the life course approach and suggest that adverse events in early life may have an impact on social life in old age. In order to promote healthy aging, it is important to recognize the significant impact of early-life adversities that can extend into later life.

