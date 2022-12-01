Abstract

The posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) is the largest and strongest ligament of the knee, with a tremendous role as the primary posterior stabilizer of the knee. Surgical management of PCL injuries is very demanding, due to the fact that the PCL tear usually is a part of multiligamentous knee injury. Moreover, PCL anatomy, especially its course and attachment points to femur and tibia, makes reconstruction of the PCL technically challenging. The main pitfall is the sharp angle between created during reconstruction surgery bony tunnels, which forms so called "killer turn". The authors present a technique of the remnant-preserving PCL arthroscopic reconstruction that simplifies the procedure and uses the method of reverse passage of the PCL graft to overcome the killer turn.

Language: en