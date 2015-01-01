|
Citation
|
Walsh W, Meyer C, Cyarto EV. Aust. J. Prim. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Australian Institute for Primary Care and School of Public Health, La Trobe University, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37323031
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Falls are a major concern for community-dwelling older adults. The Otago Exercise Program (OEP) is an evidence-based home program that reduces risk of falls. Exercise participation and program adherence can be challenging. Home care workers (HCWs) are well positioned to provide support for older adults.
Language: en