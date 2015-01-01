Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are a major concern for community-dwelling older adults. The Otago Exercise Program (OEP) is an evidence-based home program that reduces risk of falls. Exercise participation and program adherence can be challenging. Home care workers (HCWs) are well positioned to provide support for older adults.



METHODS: This feasibility study included: HCW training; HCW in-home support of a physiotherapist-tailored OEP; online physiotherapy consultations; older participant questionnaires and functional outcome measures; and HCW and older participant interviews.



RESULTS: Twelve older adults, eight HCWs and one physiotherapist participated. A small falls risk reduction, and improvement in falls efficacy, quality of life and functional improvement were noted. Thematic analysis showed formal and informal support was valued by older adults and HCWs. A role-ordered matrix synthesis highlighted variable ongoing independent program participation.



CONCLUSIONS: By Your Side, a physiotherapist-led and home care worker-supported modified OEP provides a feasible and acceptable option for falls prevention in home care services. Collaborative teamwork, and both formal and informal support, are key aspects to optimising engagement and benefits.

